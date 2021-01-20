The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share.

GS traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.81. 104,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,711. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.23 and a 200 day moving average of $220.36. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

