The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.50.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.