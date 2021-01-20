The Goldman Sachs Group Increases DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target to $7.00

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $721.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

