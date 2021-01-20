The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,010 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.67% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,737.38 ($22.70).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock traded down GBX 30.60 ($0.40) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,379.80 ($18.03). 9,352,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,457.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £69.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,277,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,400,191.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

