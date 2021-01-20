The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,412,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $252.92. 14,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.42.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

