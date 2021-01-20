The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Announces $0.03 Semi-Annual Dividend

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Tuesday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

The Cooper Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 0.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies to earn $14.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

COO stock opened at $387.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $389.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

