The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

