The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,294,240. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.