The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Cheesecake Factory traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 17745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.