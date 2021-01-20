The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $8,599,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

