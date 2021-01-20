The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

