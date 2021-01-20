The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. 100,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,803,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

