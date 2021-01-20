The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Reduced by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. 1,606,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,470. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

