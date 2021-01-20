The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,583,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 234,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

