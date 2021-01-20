The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

The Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend by 44.2% over the last three years.

Shares of BK opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

