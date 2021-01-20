TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.46.

TFII opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

