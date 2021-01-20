Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.69

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.69 and last traded at $173.59, with a volume of 13554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

