Tether (USDT) One Day Volume Tops $102.65 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion and $102.65 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00045135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00255988 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34,182.28 or 0.96656074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00063527 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,531,104,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,747,346,122 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

