Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $890.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $705.00 to $890.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $702.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.13. Tesla has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $884.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

