Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $800.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,695.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.