Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $65.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $1,368,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 423.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 183,064 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

