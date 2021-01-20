Terex (NYSE:TEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities researchers at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -640.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Terex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

