Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $128.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $140.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $141.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 437,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 156.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

