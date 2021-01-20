Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Lowered by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 437,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 156.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,248 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $141.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

