Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.60

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 4731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

