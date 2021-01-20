Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TME. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

