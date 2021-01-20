Tenable Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 580% compared to the average daily volume of 382 call options.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,987. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tenable by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

