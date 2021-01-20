Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.15

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 36707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at $43,386,482.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,219 shares of company stock worth $8,360,987. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

