TENA (TENA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENA has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. TENA has a total market capitalization of $139,824.41 and $8.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00521675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.08 or 0.03844173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013165 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

