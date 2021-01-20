TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. TEMCO has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $462,399.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

