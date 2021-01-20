Tellor (TRB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.09 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Tellor has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $46.09 million and $55.63 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $27.86 or 0.00078814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057847 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.00539189 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005595 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042238 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.34 or 0.03905260 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013167 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015684 BTC.
Tellor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Tellor Coin Trading
Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.