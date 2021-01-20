Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDS. Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

TDS stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 140,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 496,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

