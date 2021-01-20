Telekom Austria AG Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Telekom Austria in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

TKAGY stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.28.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

