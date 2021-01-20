Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) received a €3.50 ($4.12) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on O2D. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.87 ($3.38).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1-year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.32 and a 200 day moving average of €2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

