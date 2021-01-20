Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $10.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts have commented on VIV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

VIV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 32,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 626,304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 892,866.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,442,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

