Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Boosted by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.13.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $23,248,289.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,354 shares of company stock worth $53,265,594. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

