Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.00

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$29.52, with a volume of 9882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The firm has a market cap of C$15.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$100,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,500.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

