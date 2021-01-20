TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

TEL stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 483.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 807,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 218,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

