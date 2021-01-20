TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 9th Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 2.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.52. 1,357,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of -177.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.