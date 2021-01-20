TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.14.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of -179.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.
In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 483.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 807,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 218,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.