TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 2,534,210 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534,210 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises approximately 0.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

LI opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

