TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for 1.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The Boeing by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $210.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.09. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

