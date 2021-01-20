Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TARO traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.52. 29,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. Research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

