Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.2% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.87. The company had a trading volume of 114,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average of $155.98. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

