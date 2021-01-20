Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Target comprises 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 204.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Target by 132.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 246,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $37,993,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,332,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

