Target Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.28 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $8.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

TGT opened at $188.16 on Monday. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

