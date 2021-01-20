Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 2.1% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

