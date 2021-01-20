TAP Consulting LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

SCHB opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

