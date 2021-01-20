TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 135.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

