Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 18,223 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 7,289 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.9% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 44,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,831. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -334.67 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

